© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
WALGREENS OFFERING FREE COVID "VACCINES": CUSTOMERS ROLLED OUT TO AMBULANCES ON STRETCHERS
Follow
0
Share
Report
140 views • August 06, 2021
Location: 7th st and Camelback Walgreens, North Phoenix Arizona
Government and private businesses are offering free covid "vaccines" nationwide. In many cases, they offer free donuts, meals, cash bribes to take the jabs. Why are they so aggressively pushing this vaccine? Because this is not a vaccine, it's the globalist crime syndicates ENDGAME bioweapon to genocide millions of people, the ruling classes view as useless eaters.
Who's next for the free death jab at your nearest Walgreens, supermarket and other friendly neighborhood depopulation centers.
Government and private businesses are offering free covid "vaccines" nationwide. In many cases, they offer free donuts, meals, cash bribes to take the jabs. Why are they so aggressively pushing this vaccine? Because this is not a vaccine, it's the globalist crime syndicates ENDGAME bioweapon to genocide millions of people, the ruling classes view as useless eaters.
Who's next for the free death jab at your nearest Walgreens, supermarket and other friendly neighborhood depopulation centers.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.