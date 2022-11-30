DEL’S THANKSGIVING WISH

Del BigTree at the HighWire





November 28, 2022





In this very divisive time, The HighWire would like to take a moment to remind everyone the importance of putting our differences aside and finding common ground on this Thanksgiving with our loved ones.





#Thanksgiving #BreakingBread #DelBigtree





POSTED: November 28, 2022





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1xpcyu-dels-thanksgiving-wish.html



