They CAN'T hide this anymore, it's all starting to unravel | Redacted with Clayton Morris
1193 views
channel image
The Prisoner
Published Yesterday |
"Germany is now showing a spike in excess deaths. What is behind this? Doctors are calling for an investigation but will we get one?

Separately, a new study from the Cleveland Clinic shows that the more Covid vaccines one gets, the higher the risk of Covid. Why is that? We look at that data too!"

Mirrored - Redacted News

vaxxexcess deathsredacted news

