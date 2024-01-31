Babylon is fallen: Muslim prays to allah during Roman Catholic services

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.





The video was produced in the outskirts of Cebu City, the Philippines on January 31, 2024.





A French Muslim social media influencer mocked Islam’s creator, the Babylonian Roman Catholic church, by having a friend filming the prankster going inside a Roman Catholic church during services in Montreal, Canada, asking the priest if he could pray to his false pagan moon goddess, allah, and he was allowed to.





Yet, Paul writes in 2 Corinthians 6:14-15: Be ye not unequally yoked together with unbelievers: for what fellowship hath righteousness with unrighteousness? and what communion hath light with darkness? And what concord hath Christ with Belial? or what part hath he that believeth with an infidel?

Why is there such a connection between Muslims with the Vatican? In the 7th century, Augustine friars in northern Africa noticed Mohammed and his leadership skills and trained him to become a prophet, hoping he would conquer Jerusalem on behalf of the Babylonian Roman Catholic church but that plan failed completely.





The following video explains how the Vatican created Islam: https://rumble.com/v17cskk-babylon-is-fallen-the-vatican-created-islam.html





Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/

Websites: www.ssremnant.org & www.sdcministries.org.

Email: email pastor Craig at [email protected].