Babylon is fallen: Muslim prays to allah during Roman Catholic services
Published Yesterday

The video was produced in the outskirts of Cebu City, the Philippines on January 31, 2024.


A French Muslim social media influencer mocked Islam’s creator, the Babylonian Roman Catholic church, by having a friend filming the prankster going inside a Roman Catholic church during services in Montreal, Canada, asking the priest if he could pray to his false pagan moon goddess, allah, and he was allowed to.


Yet, Paul writes in 2 Corinthians 6:14-15: Be ye not unequally yoked together with unbelievers: for what fellowship hath righteousness with unrighteousness? and what communion hath light with darkness? And what concord hath Christ with Belial? or what part hath he that believeth with an infidel?

Why is there such a connection between Muslims with the Vatican? In the 7th century, Augustine friars in northern Africa noticed Mohammed and his leadership skills and trained him to become a prophet, hoping he would conquer Jerusalem on behalf of the Babylonian Roman Catholic church but that plan failed completely.


The following video explains how the Vatican created Islam: https://rumble.com/v17cskk-babylon-is-fallen-the-vatican-created-islam.html


