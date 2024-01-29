Create New Account
BoJo the clown, recruits the Brit public for War
The Prisoner
285 views
Published Yesterday

After provoking a war with Russia and sabotaging peace negotiations, Rothschild puppet Boris Johnson suggests the British public stop being fat and lazy - as they must join the military and prepare for war…

Further Info:

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/debate/article-13010871/BORIS-JOHNSON-fight-King-country.html
Source @RiseGS

ww3boris johnsonrothschild puppet

