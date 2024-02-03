The Conservative Continuum, Ep. 189: "And It's Linch For The Win!" with Charity Linch

Charity Linch discusses her candidacy for RNC National Committeewoman. We also reviewed the recent OKGOP State Committee Meeting which resulted in the passing of a resolution to censure Senator James Lankford and we delve into the current rift splintering the Oklahoma State GOP Party. Visit FreedomBrigades.com for more information.





