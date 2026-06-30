June 30, 2026

rt.com









A six-month-old baby is killed in an overnight drone attack in the Moscow region by Kiev's forces. We report from the scene. Disturbing images ahead - as an explosion goes off in a residential part of Monaco - reportedly targeting a Ukrainian oligarch who was sanctioned by the Zelensky government three years ago. Thousands of protesters block major roads in the Philippine capital. People are demanding answers as corruption charges are levied at politicians linked to former President Rodrigo Duterte who remains in custody in the Hague.

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