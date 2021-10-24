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Il vuoto spirituale nella Terra Piatta 04 Novembre 2018
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431 views • October 24, 2021
Dal canale Dr Miguel Angel Avila PUEBLA https://youtu.be/qr2OOM4Eq28
Questo è un video in cui ti informo che hanno rapito il nostro spirito da molto tempo raccontandoci menzogne del nostro ambiente bloccando la nostra ghiandola pineale per mantenerci passivi, pertanto senza alcun interesse nella ricerca ...
Questo è un video in cui ti informo che hanno rapito il nostro spirito da molto tempo raccontandoci menzogne del nostro ambiente bloccando la nostra ghiandola pineale per mantenerci passivi, pertanto senza alcun interesse nella ricerca ...
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