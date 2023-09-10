Video Source --> https://thehighwire.com/ark-videos/new-book-tackles-vax-vs-unvax/

Co-Author of the New York Times Best Seller, Vax-Unvax: Let the Science Speak, Brian Hooker, PhD, details the years of research undertaken with co-author, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., to locate over 60 peer-reviewed studies, science they let speak for itself in this new book. Complete with user-friendly graphics, the book gives clear information on the outcome of those who followed the childhood vaccination schedule versus those who didn’t, and the distinctly different outcomes.

POSTED: September 8, 2023



