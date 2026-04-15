One World Religion and the Coming Anti-Christ

April 15, 2026 - The stage is being set for Rev. 13, 17 and the great unification of all faiths: Catholics, Muslims, Leftist “Christians,” and atheists against the God of the Bible. Let’s look at how it’s happening and who’s behind it.





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Don’t miss this! Lori’s latest interview with Kristi Leigh https://lindelltv.com/global-lunacy-or-safety-and-sanity-its-up-to-us/?channel=4751





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