One World Religion and the Coming Anti-Christ

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April 15, 2026 - The stage is being set for Rev. 13, 17 and the great unification of all faiths: Catholics, Muslims, Leftist “Christians,” and atheists against the God of the Bible. Let’s look at how it’s happening and who’s behind it.
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