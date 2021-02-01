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Mexican Television Show Investigates Wall Street & GameStop Chaos Using Gematria
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131 views • February 01, 2021
Mexican TV Show Investigates Wall Street & GameStop Chaos Using Gematria
Re: Spanish with English Subtitles), and discusses other U.S. clown shows. (Parody)
A Mexican television show investigates the recent Wall Street GameStop chaos using gematria. The show also discusses the contrive City of London's assent stripping of the United States. (Parody)
Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing.
Re: Spanish with English Subtitles), and discusses other U.S. clown shows. (Parody)
A Mexican television show investigates the recent Wall Street GameStop chaos using gematria. The show also discusses the contrive City of London's assent stripping of the United States. (Parody)
Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing.
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