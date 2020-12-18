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We Are Redeemed Only Through Jesus Christ [Mirrored Video]
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9 views • December 18, 2020
"Therefore by the deeds of the law no flesh will be justified in His sight, for by the law is the knowledge of sin. But now the righteousness of God apart from the law is revealed, being witnessed by the Law and the Prophets, even the righteousness of God, through faith in Jesus Christ, to all and on all[h] who believe. For there is no difference; for all have sinned and fall short of the glory of God, being justified freely by His grace through the redemption that is in Christ Jesus..." Romans 3:20-24
Video originally posted on May 12, 2007 as "The Good-O-Meter" on Central Films channel on Youtube.
URL: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XrLzYw6ULYw
Original Video Description:
How good do you have to be to get into heaven? This clip can be downloaded at www.worshiphousemedia.com.
This video was originally made to counter the common belief that 'being good' gets you into heaven. The Bible is clear that faith in Christ (not good works) is how we receive the gift of eternal life. However, this subject always brings up a very old and valid argument of the importance of faith vs. works. You can actually read a biblical author wrestle with the subject in the book of James.
I love what C.S. Lewis has to say about it. He said that arguing over which is more important (faith or works) is like arguing about which blade in a pair of scissors is more vital. Without both blades, the scissors do not function as scissors. You need both. And the same is true in the Christian faith. Here's a great summation from 1 John: 4-6 MSG
"If someone claims, "I know him well!" but doesn't keep his commandments, he's obviously a liar. His life doesn't match his words.5 But the one who keeps God's word is the person in whom we see God's mature love. This is the only way to be sure we're in God.6 Anyone who claims to be intimate with God ought to live the same kind of life Jesus lived."
We are not saved by living a good life, but someone who has genuinely received the grace and love of Christ should slowly but surely become more like Him.
This video was never intended to address the entire question of Biblical Salvation. It was simply meant to correct one common misconception. Hopefully, theses comments will shed light the other error, that works do not matter either.
.
THIS VIDEO IS NOT MONETIZED. No video on the Raymond7779 channel has ever been monetized.
.
Fair Use Notice:
This video contains some copyrighted material whose use has not been authorized by the copyright owners. We believe that this not-for-profit, educational, and/or criticism or commentary use on the Web constitutes a fair use of the copyrighted material (as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. If you wish to use this copyrighted material for purposes that go beyond fair use, you must obtain permission from the copyright owner. Fair Use notwithstanding we will immediately comply with any copyright owner who wants their material removed or modified, wants us to link to their web site, or wants us to add their photo.
.
Raymond7779 is a Christian truther & end times prophecy channel on YouTube since 2006, posting videos since 2011, announcing that JESUS CHRIST RETURNS SOON!
.
Luke 21:36 (NKJV): "Watch therefore, and pray always that you may be counted worthy to escape all these things that will come to pass, and to stand before the Son of Man."
.
John 3:16-18 (NKJV): "For God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten Son, that whoever believes in Him should not perish but have everlasting life."
.
Revelation 3:10-11 (NKJV): "Because you have kept My command to persevere, I also will keep you from the hour of trial which shall come upon the whole world, to test those who dwell on the earth. Behold, I am coming quickly!"
.
BACKUP CHANNELS:
YouTube (Main Channel) = https://www.youtube.com/user/Raymond1967/
YouTube (2nd Channel) = https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCtpyOXo__NrpUUp4KpwF10w
BitChute (Main Channel) = https://www.bitchute.com/channel/raymond7779/
BitChute (2nd Channel) = https://www.bitchute.com/channel/t6M0gqAuuJLd/
Minds = https://www.minds.com/Raymond7779
Brighteon = https://www.brighteon.com/channel/raymond7779
Gab = https://gab.ai/Raymond7779
Parler = https://parler.com/profile/Raymond7779
Rumble = https://rumble.com/c/c-361155
Steemit.com & Reddit.com [discontinued Nov 2020]
.
God bless you. Maranatha!
Video originally posted on May 12, 2007 as "The Good-O-Meter" on Central Films channel on Youtube.
URL: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XrLzYw6ULYw
Original Video Description:
How good do you have to be to get into heaven? This clip can be downloaded at www.worshiphousemedia.com.
This video was originally made to counter the common belief that 'being good' gets you into heaven. The Bible is clear that faith in Christ (not good works) is how we receive the gift of eternal life. However, this subject always brings up a very old and valid argument of the importance of faith vs. works. You can actually read a biblical author wrestle with the subject in the book of James.
I love what C.S. Lewis has to say about it. He said that arguing over which is more important (faith or works) is like arguing about which blade in a pair of scissors is more vital. Without both blades, the scissors do not function as scissors. You need both. And the same is true in the Christian faith. Here's a great summation from 1 John: 4-6 MSG
"If someone claims, "I know him well!" but doesn't keep his commandments, he's obviously a liar. His life doesn't match his words.5 But the one who keeps God's word is the person in whom we see God's mature love. This is the only way to be sure we're in God.6 Anyone who claims to be intimate with God ought to live the same kind of life Jesus lived."
We are not saved by living a good life, but someone who has genuinely received the grace and love of Christ should slowly but surely become more like Him.
This video was never intended to address the entire question of Biblical Salvation. It was simply meant to correct one common misconception. Hopefully, theses comments will shed light the other error, that works do not matter either.
.
THIS VIDEO IS NOT MONETIZED. No video on the Raymond7779 channel has ever been monetized.
.
Fair Use Notice:
This video contains some copyrighted material whose use has not been authorized by the copyright owners. We believe that this not-for-profit, educational, and/or criticism or commentary use on the Web constitutes a fair use of the copyrighted material (as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. If you wish to use this copyrighted material for purposes that go beyond fair use, you must obtain permission from the copyright owner. Fair Use notwithstanding we will immediately comply with any copyright owner who wants their material removed or modified, wants us to link to their web site, or wants us to add their photo.
.
Raymond7779 is a Christian truther & end times prophecy channel on YouTube since 2006, posting videos since 2011, announcing that JESUS CHRIST RETURNS SOON!
.
Luke 21:36 (NKJV): "Watch therefore, and pray always that you may be counted worthy to escape all these things that will come to pass, and to stand before the Son of Man."
.
John 3:16-18 (NKJV): "For God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten Son, that whoever believes in Him should not perish but have everlasting life."
.
Revelation 3:10-11 (NKJV): "Because you have kept My command to persevere, I also will keep you from the hour of trial which shall come upon the whole world, to test those who dwell on the earth. Behold, I am coming quickly!"
.
BACKUP CHANNELS:
YouTube (Main Channel) = https://www.youtube.com/user/Raymond1967/
YouTube (2nd Channel) = https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCtpyOXo__NrpUUp4KpwF10w
BitChute (Main Channel) = https://www.bitchute.com/channel/raymond7779/
BitChute (2nd Channel) = https://www.bitchute.com/channel/t6M0gqAuuJLd/
Minds = https://www.minds.com/Raymond7779
Brighteon = https://www.brighteon.com/channel/raymond7779
Gab = https://gab.ai/Raymond7779
Parler = https://parler.com/profile/Raymond7779
Rumble = https://rumble.com/c/c-361155
Steemit.com & Reddit.com [discontinued Nov 2020]
.
God bless you. Maranatha!
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