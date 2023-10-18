Biden said he was "born in Israel" 🤦♂️
He said, "That's where I was born"
Russian spokesperson, Maria Zakharova, Director of the Information and Press Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation since 2015
Commented on Telegram:
💬 "Hello, we've arrived. Biden just announced that he was born in Israel
This would imply that he couldn't have been elected President of the United States.
"Russian interference in American elections" seems to be getting more sophisticated."
