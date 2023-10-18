Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Biden said he was 'BORN IN ISRAEL'
channel image
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
965 Subscribers
276 views
Published a day ago

Biden said he was "born in Israel" 🤦‍♂️

He said, "That's where I was born"

Russian spokesperson, Maria Zakharova, Director of the Information and Press Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation since 2015

Commented on Telegram:

💬 "Hello, we've arrived. Biden just announced that he was born in Israel

This would imply that he couldn't have been elected President of the United States.

"Russian interference in American elections" seems to be getting more sophisticated."

Keywords
russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket