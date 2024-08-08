Plainclothed provocateurs get back in their meat wagon at the end of their shift playing at being protesters.



The demos called for tonight by anonymous fedposters and simple idiots are honeytraps. The police, prisons and state-licenced MDL militias are all ready for those daft enough to attend. STAY AWAY!



That doesn't mean give up, it means don't walk into a trap.



Spend your time and preserve your liberty for more constructive, long-term preparation.



Build small teams with people you've known for years. Get jackets and high-vis vests produced with things like 'Independent Observer' or 'Civil Liberties Team' on.



Practice with camcorders and mobile phones, and with quick and basic editing, to document and distribute evidence of police bias and brutality.



If you're near one of the many community fault-lines where ethnic cleansing violence against your community is just a spark away, quietly prepare to help organise legitimate, disciplined and restrained self-defence groups, on similar lines to those already approved of by the police in placed like Birmingham.



Of course they'll be regarded very differently by the authorities, but exposing two-tier policing and protecting innocent people in areas which the police WILL abandon is something that has to be done.



Self-defence is no offence!

No justice, no peace!



Source @Nick Griffin





