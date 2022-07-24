“Monkeypox” is only circulating in countries where the Pfizer Vaccine has been distributed

Since around the middle of May 2022, you will have most likely heard or seen the word Monkeypox mentioned numerous times in the mainstream media.

If you haven’t then you’re about to.

This is because on Saturday 23rd July 2022, the Director General of the World Health Organization, Dr Tedros, overruled the World Health Organization to single-handedly declare the alleged monkeypox outbreak a Public Health Emergency of International Concern. (Source)

Allegedly, for the first time since its discovery among humans in Africa over 50 years ago, the monkeypox virus is circulating throughout several countries including the USA, UK, Canada, Brazil, Australia and most of Europe all at the same time.

But it just so happens that every single country where monkeypox is allegedly circulating is also a country that has distributed the Pfizer Covid-19 injection to its population; excluding some countries in Africa where the disease has been endemic for the past 50 or so years.

The World Health Organization has not received a single report of monkeypox from any country in the world where the Pfizer vaccine was not administered.

Why is this? https://expose-news.com/2022/07/24/monkeypox-pfizer-connection-great-reset/

Roll Up Your Sleeve. Your New Jab Is Around The Corner https://tv.gab.com/channel/free4eva/view/roll-up-your-sleeve-your-new-62dc6ec502f6aadba55e5609