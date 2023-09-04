First-person view of the destruction of the Ukrainian UJ-22 Airborne UAV from the 30-mm autocannon of the Mi-28 helicopter.
The Mi-28 had previously engaged a Ukrainian drone (https://t.me/DDGeopolitics/79104) with its cannon in the skies above the Oryol region.
➡️The Ukrainian General Staff also released footage from their drone's camera, showing it being pursued by the Mi-28N crew.
