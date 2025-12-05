BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
IECV NV #762 - 👀 Bewick's Wren Singing Away In The Filbert Tree 🐤3-19-2019
IEnjoyCreatingVideos
IEnjoyCreatingVideos
11 views • 1 day ago

Here is a Bewick's Wren up in the filbert tree singing away just enjoying the beautiful sunny day. If You're New To My Channel Be Sure To "Subscribe" "like" "Comment" "Share" "👍👍👍 Up" Thanks! To All My Loyal Subscribers! For Watching And Commenting Have A Wonderful Week! And Be Sure To Click On The Bell And Set It To Get Notifications So You Won't Miss When I Upload A New Video' 👀 See You In The Next Video...🐤



#IECV #Naturevideos #IEnjoyCreatingVideos

 #BewcksWren #Wren #Birds



My YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/IEnjoyCreatingVideos

My Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/ienjoycreatingvideos

My Rumble Channel: https://rumble.com/c/IEnjoyCreatingVideos

My BiteChute Channel: https://www.bitchute.com/IEnjoyCreatingVideos/

My Odysee Channel: https://odysee.com/@IEnjoyCreatingVideos

My Reddit Channel: https://www.reddit.com/user/IEnjoyCreatingVideos/

My UGETube Channel: https://ugetube.com/@IEnjoyCreatingVideos


Keywords
naturewildlifebirdsienjoycreatingvideosiecvbewicks wrenwren
