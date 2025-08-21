Why you don't understand why people can't understand you.

It could be at the tower of Babel in Genesis chapter 11, when God confused the speech and language of mankind, it was more than just the speech and languages of nations. The Bible ultimately divides mankind into two groups, believers and non-believers. Maybe God confused the language and speech between believers and non-believers as well? First Corinthians chapter 2 verse 14 states, "The unspiritual man does not receive the gifts of the Spirit of God, they are folly to him, and he is not able to understand them because they are spiritually discerned." All I can say is I have had many communications, in a common language, where I don't believe full understandings were achieved. Have a great day.