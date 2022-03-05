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Falcon Heights Minnesota Cops Shoot Innocemt Man Following Instructions
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113 views • March 05, 2022
Philandro Castile was following the instructions of the cop, and Philandro told the cop he had a permit for his gun., Thew cop told him to remove his wallet and show the permit., The the cop shot him and he bled to death. Then the cops handcuffed his girlfriend and put his in the back of the police vehicle for over 50 minutes to intimidate her. Minnesota cops are useless cowards.
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