Politie belt terug over aangiftes formulier melding Het hele gesprek 2024-03-14 10 24 44 1080p
Perfect Society
Published 18 hours ago

Meldformulier Politie aangiftes massamoord met 'vaccins', aanzetten tot het plegen van genocide en massamoord met SARS-COV-2 2024-03-12 14-08-13

https://odysee.com/@PerfectSociety:8/Meldformulier-Politie-aangiftes-massamoord-met-'vaccins',-aanzetten-tot-het-plegen-van-genocide-en-massamoord-met-SARS-COV-2-2024-03-12-14-08-13:e


Twelve billionaires’ climate emissions outpollute 2.1m homes, analysis finds | Greenhouse gas emissions | The Guardian

https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2023/nov/20/twelve-billionaires-climate-emissions-jeff-bezos-bill-gates-elon-musk-carbon-divide


30 Buitenhof - Google Maps

https://www.google.com/maps/@52.079422,4.3120488,3a,56.7y,243.6h,85.09t/data=!3m6!1e1!3m4!1s8pjTeh11lM0f3zmzTjg8Og!2e0!7i13312!8i6656?entry=ttu


Klompézaal - Parlement.com

https://www.parlement.com/id/vktieejgsuh7/klompezaal


Gebouw Tweede Kamer - Parlement.com

https://www.parlement.com/id/vh8vsjx9sclm/gebouw_tweede_kamer


Politie slaat met veel geweld demonstranten van Malieveld - YouTube

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uvUD44YNcDU&ab_channel=DennisSchouten


International Criminal Court - Wikipedia

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/International_Criminal_Court


Perfect Society

https://odysee.com/@PerfectSociety:8?view=content


Trump about using the military to force 'vaccinate' everyone ('in a very powerful manor')

https://odysee.com/@PerfectSociety:8/Trump-about-using-the-military-to-force-'vaccinate'-everyone-('in-a-very-powerful-manor')-PRESCRIBE-FREEDOM-version:f


Home Page | CISA

https://www.cisa.gov/


Universal peace now. Replace the mass murderers, child murderers (health ministers), war criminals (Netanyahu, Putin, Zelensky, Biden) and traitors (WEF politicians) by whatever means necessary. To prevent world war three, their premeditated cyber attack and Global Genedrive Genocide with slow kill CRISPR cas injections and create Universal Peace in stead.


Councils can BULLDOZE contaminated homes and as a last resort to stop second wave of coronavirus  | Daily Mail Online

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8593993/Councils-BULLDOZE-contaminated-homes-resort-stop-second-wave-coronavirus.html


32 climate roman facts matter - YouTube

https://www.youtube.com/results?search_query=32+climate+roman+facts+matter


A Deadly Pandemic of the Fully Vaccinated – Worldwide data from 185 nations proves the highest Covid-19 Death rates are in the most vaccinated countries – The Expose

https://expose-news.com/2021/11/03/worldwide-data-proves-highest-covid-19-death-rates-are-in-most-vaccinated-countries/


Marco (50) werd neergeschoten tijdens rellen: ‘Gericht schieten? Dat is niet normaal’ | Binnenland | AD.nl

https://www.ad.nl/binnenland/marco-50-werd-neergeschoten-tijdens-rellen-gericht-schieten-dat-is-niet-normaal~abc7e62b/


thierry baudet templar - Search / X

https://twitter.com/search?q=thierry%20baudet%20templar&src=typed_query&f=top


"Deskundigen zeggen ..." - Uitgeverij De Blauwe Tijger

https://deblauwetijger.com/deskundigen-zeggen/


Keywords
nwobilderbergbill gatesworld economic forumwefsars-cov-2vaccinspolitieaangiftemassamoordcyberaanvalaivdnieuwe wereld ordelandverraadnoodtoestandpandemieverdragpia dijkstragenocide ontvolkingwho world health organisationgroene zoneconcentratiekampenstralingswapen aanvallen5g oversterftecbs meer dodenernst kuipers hugo de jonge

