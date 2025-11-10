No Nukes in Japan: Isotope Proof, Mustard Gas and Media Stagecraft

We walk through the evidence that the official Hiroshima–Nagasaki story does not match the physics, chemistry or eyewitness reports. We start with Arthur Compton’s own 5/31/45 statements that purified plutonium was not yet available, which undercuts the timeline for Trinity and Nagasaki, and even casts doubt on uranium supply claims for Hiroshima. We then compare expected bomb fallout to what was actually found and show why the isotope mix points to reactor material and staged dispersion, not a true fission device. Eyewitnesses describe oily “black rain,” consistent with suspended contaminants released from aircraft, while the delayed “radiation sickness” profile fits mustard gas exposure; napalm airbursts explain the widespread burns and “lava raining down.” We also break down why the classic red-smoky mushroom clouds indicate TNT and smoke effects, not a nuclear plasma, and how wartime propaganda and later media reinforced the myth. If you want the receipts and the mechanics, this hour lays them out so you can judge for yourself.





