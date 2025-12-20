Rep Khanna BLASTS Trump DOJ over blacked-out Epstein files

Khanna BLASTS Trump DOJ over blacked-out Epstein files

Link to the files: https://www.justice.gov/epstein



Rep. Ro Khanna says the Justice Department’s Epstein document release flat-out VIOLATES THE LAW — and looks like a deliberate cover-up.

💬 “They released one document — 119 pages of Grand Jury testimony — totally blacked out. This despite a federal judge ordering it released,” Khanna stressed.

🔍 Khanna says the most explosive material is still missing:

💬 “We have not seen the draft indictment that implicates other rich and powerful men who either watched the abuse of young girls or participated in it.”

💬 “There are no files from Epstein’s computer, no prosecution memo, no names.”

💬 “They have not complied with the law,” Khanna concluded.

Adding, from Rep Massie:

🔨 ‘A future DOJ could CONVICT the current AG and others’ — Rep. Massie

Rep. Thomas Massie, co-sponsor of the Epstein Files Transparency Act, has publicly backed Ro Khanna, accusing the Trump DOJ of openly violating the law Trump himself signed just 30 days ago.

Massie says the document dump by AG Pam Bondi and DAG Todd Blanche “grossly fails to comply with both the spirit and the letter of the law.”

💬 “No record shall be withheld, delayed, or redacted on the basis of embarrassment, reputational harm, or political sensitivity — including to any government official or public figure,” Massie quoted the statute’s core clause.

Yet Fox News itself admitted that the DOJ applied the same redaction standards to politically exposed individuals and government officials — exactly what the law forbids.

🚔 He notes the act doesn’t expire, and pairs it with an existing federal obstruction statute — carrying up to 20 years.