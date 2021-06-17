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2021 MAY 20 Dr Ruby CoV jab Ingredients SM102 Deadly Nanoparticles Not for Human or Veterinary Use.ia
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171 views • June 17, 2021
Doctor Warning! Deadly Nanoparticles Ingredient in Vaccine! "Not for Human or Veterinary Use"
Dr. Jane Ruby issues an urgent warning to anyone considering the injections. Deadly 'nanoparticles' are listed as one of the ingredients in the 'vaccines'. www.stewpeters.tv www.drjaneruby.com
HASHTAGS: 4cminewswire, Stew Peters Show, Dr. Jane Ruby, Nanoparticles, SM102, Not for Human Use, Not for Veterinary Use, 4CMiTV, #4CM2021MAY20
TAGS: 4cminewswire, Stew Peters Show, Dr. Jane Ruby, Nanoparticles, SM102, Not for Human Use, Not for Veterinary Use, 4CMiTV, #4CM2021MAY20
ORIGINAL SOURCE: https://rumble.com/vhd64r-doctor-warning-deadly-nanoparticles-ingredient-in-vaccine-not-for-human-or-.html
https://rumble.com/embed/veqzyx/
Dr. Jane Ruby issues an urgent warning to anyone considering the injections. Deadly 'nanoparticles' are listed as one of the ingredients in the 'vaccines'. www.stewpeters.tv www.drjaneruby.com
HASHTAGS: 4cminewswire, Stew Peters Show, Dr. Jane Ruby, Nanoparticles, SM102, Not for Human Use, Not for Veterinary Use, 4CMiTV, #4CM2021MAY20
TAGS: 4cminewswire, Stew Peters Show, Dr. Jane Ruby, Nanoparticles, SM102, Not for Human Use, Not for Veterinary Use, 4CMiTV, #4CM2021MAY20
ORIGINAL SOURCE: https://rumble.com/vhd64r-doctor-warning-deadly-nanoparticles-ingredient-in-vaccine-not-for-human-or-.html
https://rumble.com/embed/veqzyx/
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