WE ARE QORTAL.

WE DO NOT CONSENT.

WE DO NOT YIELD.

WE DO WE COMPLY.

• 100% Unique Codebase Written From Scratch.

• A Truly Decentralized Blockchain Infrastructure.

• Web/App Hosting + Data Storage

• Blockchain Based Communications

• Eco-Friendly Blockchain

• Smart Contracts

• Input-based Influence System

• Built-in Decentralized Trade Portal

Blockchain Evolved – Join the Revolution Today!

To learn more visit Qortal.org

source: lyynx



Find lyynx on The Qortal Network at:

qortal://APP/Q-Tube/video/lyynx/qtube_vid_qortal-blockchain-evolved_paLN6J_metadata

_____________________________________________________

WHAT WILL YOU BUILD ON THE QORTAL NETWORK?

The easy way to get started is to download Qortal and follow the instructions for your operating system at http://qortal.dev

For a deeper dive visit http://qortal.org and check out the wiki for everything you need to know at http://wiki.qortal.org

There are active Qortal discord and telegram groups, at least for now until we build our own replacement apps on Qortal.

Discord: https://discord.gg/w3nBqqBxZv

Telegram: https://t.me/qortal_official

The Qortal Network is open source and the code repository is on GitHub for now until we build our GitHub replacement app on Qortal.

GitHub: https://github.com/qortal

Come to Qortal and build the future of the internet by replacing the internet as we know it today!