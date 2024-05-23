Create New Account
Bill Melugin · Turkish Illegal invader is surprised at how easy it is to cross US border.
Bill Melugin · NEW: A Turkish man who crossed into Jacumba, CA illegally w/ a group of other Turkish men told me he paid $10k to a cartel, & expressed shock at how easy it was to cross the U.S. border with no resistance, telling me Americans should be “worried” about security & who is crossing.


@BillMelugin_

https://x.com/BillMelugin_/status/1793635135021355264

