Zhang Weiwei: China’s Leaders Know How To Deal With Hooligans

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5/31/2021 Zhang Weiwei: It is fortunate that China’s leaders have experienced the Cultural Revolution, so we know well how to deal with hooligans. This is a showcase that the CCP is desperate to maintain its reign in China by resorting to its old way of the Cultural Revolution so as to counter the international pressures.