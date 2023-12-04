Create New Account
Dresden: A Burnt Offering | VertigoPolitix
The Prisoner
Published 13 hours ago

78 years on, the ruination of Dresden, and the Heart of Europe, still looms painfully large. This heinous act must never be forgotten; nor the reasons for why it was committed...

Release Date: 2020 ???

🔗 All Credit To VertigoPolitix: https://archive.org/details/vertigo-politix-archive

🔗 Dresden: A Real Holocaust: https://nationalvanguard.org/2019/02/dresden-a-real-holocaust-5/

📖 Read - Apocalypse 1945: The Destruction Of Dresden By David Irving ► HERE: https://www.fpp.co.uk/books/Dresden/index.html

✳️ Watch - Hellstorm - The Real Genocide Of 'Nazi' Germany | Kyle Hunt ► HERE: https://rumble.com/v1gu06r-hellstorm-the-real-genocide-of-nazi-germany.html

Mirrored - Just a Dude

• PayPal: https://tinyurl.com/4a95f9t4

genocidehistorywwiiexposedresdenvertigo politix

