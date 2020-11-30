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''Painting The Impossible'' by Akiane Kramarik
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62 views • November 30, 2020
The vision that took me 19 years to paint...
Art:
Akiane Kramarik
Written & Directed :
Akiane & Foreli Kramarik
Camera:
Kramarik family
Music:
Heroic by Blacksmith
Sad Cinematic Cello by DreamnoteMusic
Requiem by Mbeytekin
Sad Duduk Mystical Trailer by HM music
Soft Drama by AudioSkill888
Lyric Moment 7 by Roman Artyukhov
Lyric Moment 3 by Roman Artyukhov
Fantasy by Ruslan Lytvynenko
The Swan Saint-Saens by Bequadro
Allelujah by Jon Brooks
Mozart-Lacrimosa (From the Requiem Mass in D Minor) by Leo Symphony Orchestra
Stock:
Dreamstime
Storyblocks
Shutterstock
Purchase Prints: https://akiane.com/product/jesus/
Subscribe to my Newsletter for updates on my new paintings, films & projects! https://akiane.com/subscribe/
Website: https://www.akiane.com/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/akianeart/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/akianeart/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/akianeart
Thank you for taking the time to research, using your own judgement and discernment regarding any news and information that is presented to you. Critical thinking is needed now, more than ever.
If you are reading this, just know that you're not alone. The sleeping giant, that is The People are waking up in masses around the world.
Stay safe. take care and know that you are the resistance.
Please share this information with everyone you know.
Visit Us at https://unshackledminds.com/
Art:
Akiane Kramarik
Written & Directed :
Akiane & Foreli Kramarik
Camera:
Kramarik family
Music:
Heroic by Blacksmith
Sad Cinematic Cello by DreamnoteMusic
Requiem by Mbeytekin
Sad Duduk Mystical Trailer by HM music
Soft Drama by AudioSkill888
Lyric Moment 7 by Roman Artyukhov
Lyric Moment 3 by Roman Artyukhov
Fantasy by Ruslan Lytvynenko
The Swan Saint-Saens by Bequadro
Allelujah by Jon Brooks
Mozart-Lacrimosa (From the Requiem Mass in D Minor) by Leo Symphony Orchestra
Stock:
Dreamstime
Storyblocks
Shutterstock
Purchase Prints: https://akiane.com/product/jesus/
Subscribe to my Newsletter for updates on my new paintings, films & projects! https://akiane.com/subscribe/
Website: https://www.akiane.com/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/akianeart/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/akianeart/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/akianeart
Thank you for taking the time to research, using your own judgement and discernment regarding any news and information that is presented to you. Critical thinking is needed now, more than ever.
If you are reading this, just know that you're not alone. The sleeping giant, that is The People are waking up in masses around the world.
Stay safe. take care and know that you are the resistance.
Please share this information with everyone you know.
Visit Us at https://unshackledminds.com/
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