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Nuremburg Code Sees Doctor Executed For Giving COVID Shots
Dr. Betsy Eads Exposes The Breaking News About MALAYSIAN DOCTOR PUT TO DEATH FOR GIVING COVID INJECTION Under The Nuremburg Code.
This Sets A Worldwide Precedent. Every Doctor, Nurse, Pharmacist And Technician - And Those Who Coerced or Forced The Injections, Will Be Put To Death. They Even Injected Kids. They're Coming For You!
SOURCE:
https://rumble.com/v1u62ds-nuremburg-code-sees-doctor-executed-for-giving-covid-vax.html