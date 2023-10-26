Create New Account
“Where Did The Children Go?” The horrors of the Unaccompanied Children (UC) Program at the southern border.
GalacticStorm
69 views
Published Yesterday

This afternoon America's Future will release “Where Did The Children Go,” an eye-opening exposé with four whistleblowers who come together for the first time to reveal “horror after horror” in the Department of Health & Human Services (HHS) Unaccompanied Children (UC) Program at the southern border.

First-hand accounts from 4 whistleblowers describe the conditions of a dysfunctional government agency that put innocent lives in harm’s way.

Keep your notifications on as you won't want to miss this!

Keywords
human traffickingchild traffickingorgan harvestingcartelsredactedbiden regimechild sex tradeglobal organ trafficking

