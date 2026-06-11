Warnings Spain, Erie Canal, Pennsylvania, Vietnam, Alabama & Sky With Visions 6-6-26 to 6-7-26

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A series of visions and short words given to me from Jesus Christ that concern these places: Spain, Erie Canal, Pennsylvania, Vietnam, Alabama & the Sky. {Shared 6-11-26}
FOR THE GLORY OF FATHER GOD & JESUS CHRIST.
Romans 10:9-10
9 That if thou shalt confess with thy mouth the Lord Jesus, and shalt believe in thine heart that God hath raised him from the dead, thou shalt be saved.
10 For with the heart man believeth unto righteousness; and with the mouth confession is made unto salvation.
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Vicki Parnell
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