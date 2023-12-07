Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Jeff & Erica - Vaccine Attacks Major Body Organs 6Dec23
channel image
Samlaunch
204 Subscribers
14 views
Published 15 hours ago

The Prion Devastation in the Body from Bioweapon Injections - Jeff & Erica. And Dr. James Thorpe On 'Vaccine' Carnage In The World Of Obstetrics -- December 6, 2023 -- The Jeff and Erica Research Hour -- Like always a very important broadcast from Jeff Rense with Erica Khan -- Information that you have to consider as very important to recognize certain developments in this insane world! -- Recorded on December 6, 2023, 2023 -- For more programs: www.rense.com

Audio from PointofAttention at: https://www.bitchute.com/video/D14m4QkW1dm6/

200 pictures/memes: Martin Armstrong, Henry Makow, Jim Stone (old information), Jeff Rense, Mike Adams, etc.

Keywords
medicalrenseerica

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket