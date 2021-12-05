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BITCOIN-VS-GOLD (BANKERS CAN KILL OFF BITCOIN WITH A FALSE FLAG ATTACK)
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212 views • December 05, 2021
Unsafe_Space

Harry Vox - Unsafe Space




Unless Bitcoin billionaires solve the problem of its lack of anonymity the banking cartels can easily stage a murder of children where the murderer bought the gun with bitcoin and then have the media they control demonize bitcoin as dangerous to children and have the politicians they control outlawing its use.

Gold sold on ETFs (Exchange Traded Funds) is a fictional construct and just a methodology that the old Jewish banking cartels control the price of gold and make astronomical profits selling non existing gold to swarms of dupes who would consider buying fictional gold.




Unless Bitcoin billionaires solve the problem of its lack of anonymity the banking cartels can easily stage a murder of children where the murderer bought the gun with bitcoin and then have the media they control demonize bitcoin as dangerous to children and have the politicians they control outlawing its use.

Gold sold on ETFs (Exchange Traded Funds) is a fictional construct and just a methodology that the old Jewish banking cartels control the price of gold and make astronomical profits selling non existing gold to swarms of dupes who would consider buying fictional gold.
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childrenbitcoingunpoisonvaccinejewsgoldbabyinjectionharry vox - unsafe space
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