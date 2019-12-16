I JUST LOVE YOU

c.2003 - Mike Caraway



When you walked in, I forgot where I had been,

Where I thought that I was goin, life was wild again,

No church bells rang, no curly angels sang,

Just the language of your burnin eyes, tellin me to rise,

You were headin for the coast, with a guy who was lost,

At a high cost to us both, when I could not come across

And meet you with the truth of what we so suddenly knew,

No, I was not Mr. Rendezvous, I just loved you.



Now we sit close in the rain, after so many years of tears and pain,

Lookin through each other’s eyes again, hearin our whispered name,

Our life has grown to have a whole life of its own,

Where lonesome, busy walls of childhood’s home are almost all thrown down,

How can anyone understand how blessed I am

To feel this heart and soul demand to stand for only one woman,

And fill our hands to play and face the music when it’s due?

I ain’t Mr. Entertainment, I just love you.



Press your heart up to mine, we’ll find so many ways to make our time,

Let all them stingin thoughts fall behind, set our wings to climb,

The healin sun is comin up and our new day’s begun,

With blue and orange skies and naked fun, rising expectations,

His Spirit’s groanin in our bones, deeply longin to be home,

His children’s freedom to be known, His children’s glory to be shown,

Though the future seems gone, I’m gonna show you who is true,

No, I won’t be Mr. Wonderful, I’ll just love you.