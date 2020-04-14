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Episode 94 - The Truth About the Coronavirus Crisis: Lessons Learned - Part I
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19 views • April 14, 2020
In this episode we begin by examining some of the the lighthearted lessons learned from the Coronavirus crisis. We then speculate/observe some of the booms spawned by the crisis. Next we turn our attention to some of the more serious implications and lessons learned including the impact on the future of four-year university attendance, the threat that China poses to the world and the impotence and incompetence of socialized medical systems.
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