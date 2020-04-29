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President Trump Destroys Fake News Reporters At Coronavirus Press Conference - War Room Full Show
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22 views • April 29, 2020
Studies show that Americans cannot take the lock down anymore and are on the brink of a breakdown. It’s also well known that the American economy is in collapse and must be restarted immediately or the effects could be long-lasting. Owen Shroyer rejoins the War Room as host today to give his latest response to the coronavirus hysteria. Guests include Andrew Torba, Outlaw Morgan, Tom Pappert and others. Take advantage of the power of our Pregnenolone formulas with the Ultimate Pregnenolone Pack today!
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