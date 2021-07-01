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Vaccines linked to 5G - FDA knew well ahead about these deadly injections [30.06.2021]
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
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172 views • July 01, 2021
Note: As I've been saying and writing for years, since 2017, I'm surrounded by idiots who do not understand a shit.
And 6G is expected to launch commercially in 2030... Huawei will publish 6G white paper soon...
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=6g+coming+soon&;t=h_&ia=web
https://www.qwant.com/?q=6g+coming+soon&;t=web

So much information is now coming out for all to see and the lying news media knows it but continue to dodge the TRUTH because of the billions they are being paid by Government to hide this information at all costs.
So many will be going to prison when this all comes out to the sleeping General Public and many more will hang for this Crime against Humanity.

wil paranormal
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https://www.bitchute.com/video/s6GghxDOVDaz/
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freedompedophiliasatanismdeepstatefascism
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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