Meet Your Strawman

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264 views • January 16, 2021
Strawman Explained - Legal Fiction Documentary - Common Law and Sovereignty
Those old "overhappy" and "overjolly" 1950's goverment films from the USA
were a great example of dumbing down and lying to the public.
*** The -tpuc.org- website featured in the end of this documentary
is no longer available in the form presented within the film. ***
Those old "overhappy" and "overjolly" 1950's goverment films from the USA
were a great example of dumbing down and lying to the public.
*** The -tpuc.org- website featured in the end of this documentary
is no longer available in the form presented within the film. ***
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