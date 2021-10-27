The Great Reset -83R (HipHop) ~Prod By: 24 Degrees

The Great Reset



A burning down of the global construct,

A genocide of our humankind. - an unkind truth that needs no more proof to regret- its the great reset.

It’s the reset it’s the beginning of the end and the end of the beginning it’s time we all get our stuff together because the dark side is winning.

I can’t have you winning and pinning me to the Ground man, listen to our voices we sound like an angry cannon.



I’m not gonna beat around the bush jr or senior this isn’t a Battle this is a war no cleaner than hi-Rez and jimmy explained it.

You act like this is a game and you can cheat a bit but this time we just aren’t playing with it.

It’s the great reset.

There’s allot of people thinking that we The people have got to take a stand. A burning down of the global construct a genocide of our humankind. An unkind truth that needs no more proof to regret. It’s the great reset- the reset of the world as we know it.

Let’s Go Brandon remains one of my favorite phrases because your intentionally driving us crazies.

it’s important to always keep in mind that to think the White House is the mastermind is to get directly hit from behind, it’s not Washington or New York, LA or Chicago it’s George soros, Bill gates, Klaus Shwab and Henry Kissinger -they control the mob and you gotta kiss the ring of the finger but I’m a firm believer I turn my eyes up to the receiver I don’t need a king or people deceiver instead we need Jesus in his own way to free us.



The great reset- its the great reset, its the phrase build back better, and you’re allowed to enjoy lady Liberty as long you’re not the one to get her. That’s for somebody else not for us until the end of time it’s for them until we find our guts.

It’s the great reset.