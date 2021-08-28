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Every Purchase is a Journey – and We're Your Guide
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10 views • August 28, 2021
Tired of the never-ending paperwork? Confused about where your cash goes? You are not alone......
We have spoken to several organizations; some are struggling to keep up with all the paperwork related to their procurement, others can’t see where they spend their money. In order for procurement software to be successful in a company, it needs to fit within the existing processes with minimal disruption.
A procurement software system can streamline this process by enabling employees to initiate requests from one central portal. Not only does this make the whole system easier to manage, but it also makes purchases more transparent as all information is stored in one place, enable employees to quickly search for suppliers, request quotes, manage orders, payments, invoices, and much more.
We have spoken to several organizations; some are struggling to keep up with all the paperwork related to their procurement, others can’t see where they spend their money. In order for procurement software to be successful in a company, it needs to fit within the existing processes with minimal disruption.
A procurement software system can streamline this process by enabling employees to initiate requests from one central portal. Not only does this make the whole system easier to manage, but it also makes purchases more transparent as all information is stored in one place, enable employees to quickly search for suppliers, request quotes, manage orders, payments, invoices, and much more.
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