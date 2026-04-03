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🎵Cold Fusion Dawn
wolfburg
wolfburg
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29 views • 3 days ago

1970s protest rock, garage rock, organ grinder, fuzzed baritone guitar, slide guitar, hand claps, dry snare backbeat, toms and floor fills, tape saturation, mono AM punch, spring reverb, live room bleed, marching groove, defiant urgency, ironic swagger, 96 BPM, chant chorus

(Verse 1)

Black gold rivers beneath desert sands,

Wars are waged by unseen hands.

Machines that roar on toxic fumes,

While labs hold light—a brighter truth.

(Chorus)

They burned the sky to keep us blind,

But fire’s not the only kind.

A sun in jars, a silent spark—

Cold fusion lights the dark.

(Verse 2)

Tanks rolled deep where pipelines sprawled,

Every death card, every haul.

What if the prize was never crude,

But killing what could change the rules?

(Bridge)

Decades locked in steel vaults,

Papers shredded, whistleblowers lost.

The Gulf War’s smoke hid more than blood—

It hid the end of oil’s flood.

(Final Chorus)

No more drills in stolen earth,

No more wars for "worth."

The answer’s clear, though they deny:

Cold fusion never had to die.

Keywords
slide guitartape saturationspring reverbgarage rock96 bpm1970s protest rockorgan grinderfuzzed baritone guitarhand clapsdry snare backbeattoms and floor fillsmono am punchlive room bleedmarching groovedefiant urgencyironic swaggerchant chorus
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