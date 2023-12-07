The Hidden War (A peek behind the scenes)

Christians, if you do not understand the contents of this video please check out SeriousReality.com for more detailed information on what is happening. There is a secret spiritual war related to the book of revelation playing out as we speak. The overall situation is very serious. Please hunker down in prayer and worship Christ with a sincere heart and trust Him with your life. It has begun. Read, read, read your bible to learn and know God's word. Trust me, you will need it.