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Former Black Lives Matter Ferguson Organizer, Chaziel Sunz Exposes Democrats, Antifa, BLM & More
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149 views • June 02, 2020
Although this was recorded in 2017, Chaziel Sunz shined the light on who pays for Antifa, Black Lives Matter, what the plan is of the Democratic Party using the groups. His message hits home and is more relevant today, as we experience heated, social unrest due to the destructive acts of radical groups like Antifa, who have infiltrated peaceful protests for the death of George Floyd. This message needs to be shared everywhere, as it pertains to all of us despite our skin color or culture!
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