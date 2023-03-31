Im Gedenken an Andreas Kress (FTAOL - From Truth And Other Lies)

"Der Tod ist nicht das Ende,
nicht die Vergänglichkeit,
der Tod ist nur die Wende,
Beginn der Ewigkeit."
Für dich machen wir weiter!
Vielen Dank für alles, Andreas!
__
Viele Grüße,
FTAOL-Mirror
Unsere Kanäle:
https://linktr.ee/fromtruthandotherlies
Musik:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QR7kBBptT1Q
Euch zum Geleit
