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Trump Won and Majority of America is Now Finally Believing It!
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340 views • October 28, 2021
Americans are finally stating the obvious:that Trump won the 2020 election. Also Mike Lindell give an update on the evidence of the stolen election and the November 23rd Supreme Court case
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for and does not verify the accuracy of any information presented.
Video Clips Shown In Video:
Raheem Kassam On War Room
https://rumble.com/voc87i-35-of-americans-believe-election-should-be-overturned.html
Mike Lindell on Election Fraud
https://rumble.com/voc89g-23000-votes-came-from-one-address-in-wisconsin.html
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for and does not verify the accuracy of any information presented.
Video Clips Shown In Video:
Raheem Kassam On War Room
https://rumble.com/voc87i-35-of-americans-believe-election-should-be-overturned.html
Mike Lindell on Election Fraud
https://rumble.com/voc89g-23000-votes-came-from-one-address-in-wisconsin.html
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