'New Normal'? Davos Billionaire Crowd Pushes Orwellian 'Smart Mask'

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Just as many US states are seeing Covid numbers plummet, Klaus "trans-humanist" Schwab's World Economic Forum is pushing a new "smart mask" that not only tells you when to take a breath of fresh air: it also warns you to put it on if you've forgotten it. All tracked through your mobile phone. It is one more step toward China's Orwellian "social credit" system (in fact, the mask itself was developed by a Chinese firm!). And the billionaire elites want to shove it down our throats.