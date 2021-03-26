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1 Minute Habits that Will Change Your Life Forever
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64 views • March 26, 2021
Want to train your brain to think positively and have less stess? After 22 years of researching stress and resilience, we think these are the top 3 habits that have made the BIGGEST difference for the most number of people. And they only take 60 minutes each. The trick is to just remember to do them and so I suggest here 3 times of day to do them. If you can make them a habit for 30 days, they will likely go on auto-pilot for the rest of your life.
Topics Covered:
1:15 – Start your day with Habit #1
3:00 - Why it’s so important to harness the power of your intention
6:08 - By midday try Habit #2
8:10 - End your day with Habit #3
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LINKS
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CONNECT WITH CARLA
Join the Golden Age Timeline group on Telegram:
https://t.me/joinchat/GvBv3gv6Pth6fzZj
Subscribe to our e-list https://MindStoryAcademy.com/podcast
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Topics Covered:
1:15 – Start your day with Habit #1
3:00 - Why it’s so important to harness the power of your intention
6:08 - By midday try Habit #2
8:10 - End your day with Habit #3
---------------------------------
LINKS
---------------------------------
CONNECT WITH CARLA
Join the Golden Age Timeline group on Telegram:
https://t.me/joinchat/GvBv3gv6Pth6fzZj
Subscribe to our e-list https://MindStoryAcademy.com/podcast
---------------------------------
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