Heimliche Zwillinge? Oder hat Vergesslichkeit einen Namen?

Olaf Scholz und Alain Berset: beide inszenieren sich als moralische Leuchttürme ihrer Zeit, doch scheut jeder von ihnen das Licht der Wahrheit. Beide sind ausgesprochen erinnerungsschwach, und haben beide auch denselben sauberen Haarschnitt...
Lizenzfreie Musik (danke!):
"Goofy Vocal Groove" - Dave Girtsman
