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The Microgreen Experiments We Are Playing With To Test Growth Speed and Crop Resilience
Cultivated Change
Cultivated Change
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91 views • December 27, 2021
▶️Web: https://cultivated-change.com/microgreens
▶️Join My Newsletter: https://bit.ly/2YOag6X
▶️Book Microgreens Consult: https://bit.ly/3lQt2SB
▶️Garden Seed (True Leaf): https://bit.ly/36GOFOw
▶️Micro seed/supplies: https://bit.ly/3mK2a5h
▶️Socials: https://linktr.ee/CultivatedChange
#microgreens #experiments #electrify

Microgreens are the perfect crop for running experiments. With most of the common crops cranking out a generation every 7 and 10 days, half the fun with growing is the trial process!

Things we are playing with are :
Electrifying soil/water
pH testing
Wavelength Testing
Some Hydroponic Crops

______________________

▶️WNC Local Growing Resources:
Soil/Hardware: https://bit.ly/3bF0msc
Garden Seeds: https://sowtrueseed.com/
______________________

▶️Supplies:
(Some of the links below are affiliate links and help support the channel)
My Favorite Micro Seeds: https://bit.ly/3nOP9Zl
Lights (Fluorescent): https://amzn.to/2M7fW5p
Lights (LED): https://amzn.to/3F4vMDK
Soil: https://bit.ly/3JFxrmJ
Trays (no holes): https://bit.ly/3mYi9j7
Trays (holes): https://bit.ly/34p8NXf
Watering Wand: https://amzn.to/3nJsPQj
Small Clamshell (32 oz): https://bit.ly/3EM0suo
Large Clamshell: https://bit.ly/3AHchQ4
_____________________

▶️Favorite Micro Seeds:
Sunflower: https://bit.ly/2LoCJty
Wheatgrass: https://bit.ly/3qhyxdG
Radish: https://bit.ly/3oNWARa
Pea Shoot: https://bit.ly/2MZ3GnL
Broccoli: https://bit.ly/2N6e90T
_____________________


▶️Support Videos Like This:
Become a Patron: https://bit.ly/3yChiZo
Website Donate: https://bit.ly/3aBEMo9
Paypal Direct: https://paypal.me/CultivatedChange

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NOTE: This description contains affiliate links that allow you to find the items mentioned in this video and support the channel at no cost to you. While this channel may earn minimal sums when the viewer uses the links, the viewer is in NO WAY obligated to use these links. Thank you for your support!
Keywords
vegetableselectricityexperimentsgrowinghydroponicsproductionmicrogreensgrow lightselectro horiticulture
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