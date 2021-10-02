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Corona Investigative Committee interview Dr. Shimon Yanowitz in Israel
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650 views • October 02, 2021
(Oct 1, 2021) In ‘Session 72’ of the Corona Investigative Committee German Lawyers Reiner Fuellmich and Viviane Fischer interview Dr. Shimon Yanowitz who is an electrical engineer and independent researcher in Israel. According to Yanowitz the un-vaccinated in Israel are now second class citizens and are basically considered by the Israeli government as walking biological terrorists. Interestingly, he believes this global “scamdemic” has been modeled after the 1918 Spanish Flu pandemic, which according to Yanowitz’s research, was also a global scamdemic which used mass lethal injections to murder the unsuspecting public.
Corona Investigative Committee: https://corona-ausschuss.de/sitzungen
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NzTWmY_XjOQ
Corona Investigative Committee: https://corona-ausschuss.de/sitzungen
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NzTWmY_XjOQ
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